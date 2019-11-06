News Update: Power Generation/Energy

Vogtle units approximately 79-percent complete

Significant progress continues to be made at Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project construction site near Waynesboro, Georgia, with the project now approximately 79-percent complete. According to a project update recently filed with the Georgia Public Service Commission, the project is expected to remain within the current cost forecast, and target in-service dates for 3 and 4 remain unchanged at November 2021 and November 2022, respectively.

The project met all major milestones in 2018 and all first and second quarter major milestones for 2019. Recently, the site completed a major step in the integrated flush process by successfully testing a portion of the spent-fuel-pool cooling system, a key safety component for Unit 3. In addition, the company ordered the first nuclear fuel load for the unit, the first nuclear fuel order to be placed in more than 30 years for a newly designed reactor in the U.S., marking a major milestone in the project's transition to operations.

For more information, visit www.georgiapower.com or call (888) 660- 5890.

Massive power transition expected in next decade

American energy is expected to transform significantly over the next 10 years, according to a new survey conducted by Ernst & Young LLP, "Fuels of the future: What is powering the U.S. energy transition?" While concerns about the environment are key factors to this transition, those surveyed said affordability and reliability are still the highest priority for energy decisions.

"Energy technology, from renewable options and battery storage to hydraulic fracturing, is constantly evolving," said Mitch Fane, U.S. energy market leader for Ernst & Young. With potentially cheaper, more accessible energy options "around the corner," Fane said, "Americans' willingness to consider new ways of fueling their vehicles or powering their homes" points to the potential for a major transition in the sector.

For more information, visit www.ey.com.

EIA launches redesigned Hourly Electric Grid Monitor

EIA has launched a beta release of its new Hourly Electric Grid Monitor, a redesigned and enhanced version of the existing U.S. Electric System Operating Data website. The Hourly Electric Grid Monitor incorporates two new data elements: hourly electricity generation by energy source and hourly sub-regional demand for certain balancing authorities in the lower 48 states.

The new website also provides new and more flexible options for visualizing data and allows users to create custom dashboards that can be saved and shared to track electricity activity during special situations such as hurricanes, heat waves or cold weather events.

For more information, visit www.eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.

World Nuclear Performance Report 2019 launched

Worldwide nuclear generation in 2018 increased for the sixth successive year, reaching 2,563 terrawatt-hours -- more than 10 percent of global electricity demand, according to the World Nuclear Association's latest edition of the World Nuclear Performance Report, a comprehensive review of global nuclear reactor construction and operational performance.

The world's nuclear reactors achieved an average capacity factor of 80 percent, much higher than many other forms of electricity generation. This year will also see five reactors reach 50 years of operation, a milestone that is being achieved for the first time.

Nine reactors started supplying electricity in 2018, up from the four that started in 2017. More than 20 reactors are due to come on line before the end of 2020.

For more information, visit www.world-nuclear.org or call +44 (0)20 7451 1520.

Northwest Territories benefit from new, upgraded power plants

Residents of Canada's Northwest Territories will soon benefit from investments in three area power facilities: the Taltson Hydroelectric Facility, which is undergoing a major overhaul to modernize and increase reliability; the Fort Simpson LNG Power Generation project, which will displace diesel usage in the area with a more efficient, reliable energy source; and a new diesel power plant facility in Lutsel K'e to replace the current diesel power plant, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.

Across the three projects, the Government of Canada is contributing more than $37.8 million, with the Northwest Territories Power Corp. contributing more than $12.6 million. The projects are being funded through the Green Infrastructure stream and the Arctic Energy Fund under Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, which supports the transition to a low-carbon economy.

For more information, visit www.infrastructure.gc.ca or call (613) 948-1148.