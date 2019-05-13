Ameren Missouri plans third in-state wind generation facility

Today Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire, after construction, a third wind generation facility in Missouri. The facility, developed by Tradewind Energy, an Enel Green Power company, will be located in Atchison County.

In the past eight months, Ameren Missouri has entered into commitments to acquire up to 857 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable wind energy representing an investment of approximately $1.4 billion. Today's agreement is an important step in implementing Ameren Missouri's Integrated Resource Plan, a 20-year outlook that supports cleaner energy in the state.

"Adding home-grown renewable energy in Missouri benefits our state by integrating more renewable resources onto the grid and boosting local economies. We anticipate that over 300 high-quality jobs will be created while the project is being built," said Michael Moehn, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

When operational in 2020, the 300 MW wind facility will power 90,000 homes. It will be located near the town of Tarkio and is scheduled to join two other planned Ameren Missouri-owned wind generation facilities; one will be in Atchison County near the town of Rock Port, and the other, the state's largest, will stretch across Adair and Schuyler Counties.

"This third facility is planned to be the most advanced in the state by harnessing more wind with fewer turbines. In taking advantage of this new technology, we're taking another step in transitioning our generation fleet to cleaner resources and achieving our goal of reducing carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050," said Ajay Arora, vice president of power operations and energy management.

Before construction of the third facility, Ameren Missouri must obtain the Missouri Public Service Commission's review and approval. All three planned facilities remain subject to a number of conditions including obtaining timely and acceptable transmission interconnection agreements from the applicable regional transmission organizations.

"We're bringing benefits to our customers for years to come by expanding renewable energy and modernizing the grid, all as part of the Smart Energy Plan," Moehn said.

