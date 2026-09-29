AB Energy secures 2 GW of onsite power for Texas, Oklahoma data centers

AB Energy announced that it has reached approximately 2 gigawatts (GW) of secured U.S. data center power projects.

The milestone reflects AB’s growing presence and momentum in serving the growing power needs across the United States.

The milestone reflects AB’s growing presence and momentum in serving the growing power needs across the United States.

The 2 GW of generation capacity supplied by AB Energy USA is composed of ECOMAX® modules, powering five on-site data centers across Texas and Oklahoma continuously, reliably, and sustainably. These modular power systems with INNIO Jenbacher gas engines can also integrate absorption chillers that use residual heat from the engines to produce chilled water, supporting the critical cooling needs of data centers. Battery energy storage systems and other technologies will also be integrated into some of these projects, increasing capacity and operational flexibility.

“The next generation of data center infrastructure requires a more integrated approach to power and cooling,” said Paolo Ruggeri, CEO, AB Energy USA. “Cogeneration and trigeneration allow us to think about those needs as one integrated energy system that can be built in parallel with the facility, rather than added after the fact. This approach can shorten the path to operation without making the project entirely dependent on grid interconnection timelines. Also, for this reason, we do not stop here. We are already securing further units’ availability on top of this 2 GW capacity, so to meet our client’s demand in the next 5-8 years.”

On several of these projects, AB Energy USA partnered with Eradeh Power Consulting, a Houston-based technical advisory firm specializing in power for AI and hyperscale data centers. Eradeh works from the load side in, translating the electrical behavior of large AI compute blocks, including step loads, ramp rates, and voltage transients, into plant, system, and control requirements for an islanded or behind-the-meter facility. Pairing that load-side engineering with AB’s experience designing and delivering on-site energy systems allowed the teams to tailor each solution to the critical power and operational needs of the data center.

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“The significance of this 2 GW milestone reflects the growing need for an energy partner that can deploy power solutions quickly and perform reliably for years to come," said Guiseppe Fiorella, Chief Commercial Officer and Sales Director, AB Energy USA. “Delivering at that scale requires an operating platform of engineering, commissioning, and service teams to bring the local expertise and ongoing support needed to turn on-site generation into dependable energy infrastructure. Cumulatively, the projects secured by AB Energy USA will support 100-150 service and maintenance positions, creating long-term demand for skilled energy professionals and strengthening the technical workforce.”

The continued growth of behind-the-meter power

This is another major sign that behind-the-meter natural-gas generation is moving from isolated projects into a multi-gigawatt equipment market. AB had disclosed roughly 1 GW of U.S. data-center-related projects when it opened its Woodlands headquarters in March; the company is now reporting about 2 GW. That growth creates work around engines, gas supply, cooling, batteries, electrical systems, commissioning and maintenance.