Williams, Targa Resources to expand Conway, Mount Belvieu markets with new pipeline

Williams and Targa Resources Corp. today announced new natural gas liquids (“NGL”) agreements and NGL pipeline projects that will link the Conway, Kansas, and Mont Belvieu, Texas, NGL markets.

Williams will build a 188-mile NGL pipeline, called the “Bluestem Pipeline,” from its fractionator in Conway, Kansas, and the southern terminus of Overland Pass Pipeline to an interconnect with Targa’s Grand Prix NGL Pipeline (“Grand Prix”) in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. Targa will construct a 110-mile extension of Grand Prix from southern Oklahoma into the Sooner Trend (oil field), Anadarko (basin), Canadian and Kingfisher (counties) (“STACK”) region of Central Oklahoma where it will connect with Williams’ new Bluestem Pipeline.

“We are pleased to partner with Targa on this NGL infrastructure solution,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams. “Expanding our NGL pipeline business to interconnect with Targa’s strategically-positioned Grand Prix Pipeline will provide Williams and our customers with access to Mont Belvieu while opening up additional markets for Conway. Additionally, this delivers a long-term infrastructure solution for NGLs from our Opal, Echo Springs, Willow Creek and Rocky Mountain Midstream processing complexes while also creating a platform for growth – offering us the opportunity to gain incremental downstream revenues as we expand our G&P business.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Williams to enhance market access for NGLs,” said Joe Bob Perkins, chief executive officer of Targa. “The further expansion of our Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into the STACK is an attractive extension of a highly strategic asset for Targa and will direct significant incremental NGLs over the long-term from Williams and other third parties to Grand Prix and to our downstream assets in Mont Belvieu and Galena Park.”

In connection with this project, Williams has committed to Targa significant volumes which Targa will transport on Grand Prix and fractionate at Targa’s Mont Belvieu facilities. Williams will also have an initial option to purchase a 20 percent equity interest in one of Targa’s recently announced new fractionation trains 7 or 8 in Mont Belvieu.

Targa’s Grand Prix extension will have an initial capacity of approximately 120,000 barrels per day and is expected to cost approximately $200 million. Targa and Williams are targeting an in-service date of first-quarter 2021 for both the Grand Prix extension and the new Bluestem Pipeline, respectively. As part of the project, Williams also plans to expand the DJ Lateral of the Overland Pass Pipeline and make improvements at its Conway NGL Storage facility. Williams expects its investment in these NGL logistics projects to be $350 million to $400 million.