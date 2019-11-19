Whistler Pipeline consortium launches binding open season

Pipeline

The Whistler Pipeline consortium has launched a binding open season to secure commitments for the remaining capacity of the Whistler pipeline project in the US.

The Whistler Pipeline would move up to 2bcf/d of natural gas from the Permian Basin to South Texas and beyond.

It transports natural gas through a 450-mile, 42in intrastate pipeline (Whistler Mainline) from an interconnect from the Permian Basin in Waha, Texas, to a terminal Agua Dulce area in South Texas.

It will also include a 50-mile, 36in-diameter lateral to provide connectivity for gas processors in the Permian Midland sub-basin.

The Whistler Pipeline will provide direct access to South Texas markets and consumers.

The consortium comprises MPLX LP and WhiteWater Midstream. It is a joint venture (JV) between private equity firm Stonepeak and West Texas Gas (WTG).

MPLX is a large-cap master limited partnership, which owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and other logistics assets while WhiteWater is an independent midstream company.

In a press statement, WhiteWater said: “Whistler Pipeline may, at its sole discretion, extend the duration of the open season at any time during the open season.”

Whistler Pipeline has contracted for the supply of the 42/36in steel pipeline required to complete the project. Construction is set to begin next year.

Meanwhile, Whistler is on schedule to complete a survey along the proposed route and acquire permits for a mid-2021 in-service date.

Commenced on 15 November, the open season will run until 16 December.