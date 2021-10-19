Tellurian files application for new pipeline project

Tellurian Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Driftwood Pipeline LLC has submitted a formal application to FERC to construct and operate Line 200 and 300, an approximately 37-mile, dual 42-inch diameter interstate pipeline that will originate near Ragley, Louisiana, in Beauregard Parish and end near Carlyss, Louisiana, in Calcasieu Parish.

The new pipeline has been designed and routed to connect the supply located 21 miles north of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to the demand located within and south of Lake Charles, bypassing what has become a constrained, complex and expensive transportation pathway.

As part of the design, Driftwood is proposing to deploy Baker Hughes-supplied electric-driven compression, thereby reducing the pipeline's CO2 emissions by more than 99 percent. The proposed pipeline will lead to a reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions of 1 million metric tons per year.

