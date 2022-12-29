TC Energy safely completes controlled restart of Keystone Pipeline's Cushing Extension

After completing repairs, inspections and testing TC Energy proceeded with a controlled restart of the Cushing Extension, safely returning the Keystone Pipeline to service.

The Cushing Extension will operate under plans approved by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points. The company will continue to monitor the system 24/7 as they deliver the energy customers and North Americans rely on. The pipeline system will operate with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures. TC Energy will maintain their commitment to the ongoing safety-led response and will fully remediate the incident site. The company will share the learnings from the investigation as they become available.

TC Energy wishes to say they appreciate the ongoing oversight and expertise of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), PHMSA and other local, state and federal agencies.