TC Energy launches binding open season for the Keystone Pipeline System

TC Energy Corporation (TC Energy) today launched an open season to solicit binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Hardisty, Alberta to markets on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during the open season that will close at 12 p.m. MT on July 19, 2019. Information regarding the open season is available online or by contacting oil_pipelines@transcanada.com.

