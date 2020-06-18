TC Energy to proceed with $8 Billion Keystone XL pipeline

TC Energy Corp. will proceed with construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline project, resulting in an investment of approximately $8 billion into the North American economy.

At 1,210 miles in length, the Keystone XL Pipeline will be capable of safely delivering 830,000 bpd of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it will connect with TC Energy's existing facilities to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refiners and meet critical needs for transportation fuel and useful manufactured products. With pre-construction activities underway, the pipeline is expected to enter service in 2023.

"We appreciate the ongoing backing of landowners, customers, indigenous groups, and numerous partners in the U.S. and Canada who helped us secure project support and key regulatory approvals, as this important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent's energy security," said Russ Girling, TC Energy's president and CEO. "In addition, we thank U.S. President Donald Trump ... as well as many government officials across North America for their advocacy, without which this project could not have advanced."

The project is underpinned by new 20-year transportation service agreements for 575,000 bpd with a group of strong, credit-worthy counterparties, which are expected to generate approximately $1.3 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on an annual basis. Once the project is in service, current contracts for 115,000 bpd from Hardisty to the U.S. Gulf Coast on the existing Keystone line will shift to the new facilities under renewed 20-year contracts. Subject to terms and conditions outlined in the agreements, 50 percent of any difference between the estimated capital cost and final cost of the project are subject to a sharing mechanism and will be reflected in pipeline tolls.

As part of the funding plan, the Government of Alberta has agreed to invest approximately $1.1 billion as equity in the project, which substantially covers planned construction costs through the end of 2020. The remaining capital investment of approximately $6.9 billion is expected to be made largely in 2021-2022 and funded through the combination of a $4.2 billion project-level credit facility fully guaranteed by the Government of Alberta and a $2.7 billion investment by TC Energy. Once the project is completed and placed into service, TC Energy expects to acquire the Government of Alberta's equity investment under agreed terms and conditions and to refinance the $4.2 billion credit facility in the debt capital markets.

"Strong commercial and financial support positions us to prudently build and fund the project â¦ in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position and credit metrics," added Girling. "During construction, we will continue to take guidance from all levels of government and health authorities to determine the most proactive and responsible actions in order to ensure the safety of our crews and community members during the current COVID-19 situation. Construction will advance only after every consideration for the health and safety of our people, their families and those in the surrounding communities has been taken into account."

For more information, visit www.tcenergy.com or www.Keystone-XL.com.