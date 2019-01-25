Tallgrass, Kinder to lift oil transport capacity from Rockies

Tallgrass Energy Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. agreed to lift crude transport capacity from Wyoming and Colorado to the US oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma and other markets, Reuters reported.

The project would combine Tallgrass’s Pony Express pipeline and portions of Kinder’s Wyoming Interstate Co. and Cheyenne Plains Gas pipeline running from the Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins to the companies’ Deeprock terminal in Cushing.

The companies also agreed to build an additional 200 mi (322 km) of new pipeline, convert natural gas takeaway capacity to oil and add capacity to the Williston Basin in North Dakota and parts of Western Canada.

The combined system would carry 800,000 bpd of light crude and 150,000 bpd of heavy crude to the terminal, beginning service in the second half of 2020.

From Cushing, shippers could send crude to US Gulf Coast markets through Tallgrass’s planned Seahorse pipeline, the companies said. Tallgrass’s open season on the Seahorse, originally set to conclude on Friday, was extended to Feb. 28 last week.

“Shippers benefit by gaining access to a pipeline system that can source from multiple basins and access numerous demand markets,” Tallgrass Chief Operating Officer Bill Moler said in a statement.