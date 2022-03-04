Renewable fuels and their future in industrial innovation

As industry and technology further develop in the 21st century, among the many obstacles to be addressed is finding safe and efficient sources of power for machinery and transportation.

As such, the modern world relies heavily upon fossil fuels as a primary source of energy, but the search for more environmentally friendly options remains a priority for many businesses and organizations. In the search for green energy sources, a few options have been developed: biodiesel and renewable diesel. While they may sound similar, these two fuels are not quite the same, and there is ongoing debate in the industrial community as to which source is the better choice for environmental health and performance quality.

Both of these fuel sources are effective in reducing greenhouse gases, as their composition differs greatly from conventional fossil fuels. Despite their similar makeups and uses, their implementation into modern industry begs the question: which is the better option?

Biodiesels are uniquely made of sugar and oil crops such as corn, soy and canola. Through a process called transesterification, oils and fats are purified and blended with petroleum diesel. Issues can arise with improperly mixing these two elements; if the ratio of organic material to fossil fuel is miscalculated, it can deal serious damage to a fuel system or an engine. As such, it requires the production and use of modified equipment, which comes at an undesirable economic and environmental cost. Furthermore, experts worry that pulling materials from the collective food supply has the potential to endanger the food security of a region. While biodiesel usage remains ideal when weighed against fossil fuels, the few risks of using biodiesel has led to the further exploration of its counterpart, renewable diesel.

Renewable diesel, created through the greener process of hydrotreating, is more identical to fossil fuel when it comes to performance level than biodiesel. Despite its similar performance, renewable diesel has a greener chemical makeup than fossil fuel, unlike biodiesel, which has an unhealthier makeup and a lesser performance. Renewable diesel is composed of organic wastes such as inedible oils and animal and municipal wastes and therefore does not require the extensive industrial processing or accommodations required by biodiesel.

Regarding the economics surrounding biofuels, the risks are present but manageable. All renewable fuels can be produced domestically, so there is no need to import fossil fuels as is the current situation. With the lessened reliance on fossil fuels, upon the widespread introduction of biofuels, it is expected that fossil fuels will become much cheaper. As previously stated, the issue of food supply security raises concerns over economic drawbacks. Dipping into both the human and livestock dietary stock not only diminishes the available crop supply, but also drives the cost of the crops up. These acts supply funding for biofuel projects and financial incentives for companies to lean on greener solutions. In the 21st century, American businesses and institutions have made considerable headway in combating the economic and developmental hindrances blocking the path to greener developments.

Of the two biofuels, renewable diesel presents itself as the preferable green fuel to carry modern industry into a cleaner future, but both are sustainable and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

A brief list of recently announced "green energy" projects in Louisiana: