Relentless record breaking at Port Houston

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met in its regular monthly meeting and received news of continued record-breaking activity across the public terminals.

In his staff report, Executive Director Roger Guenther said business remains strong for the container and general cargo terminals, with 21.6 million tons handled through May.

Container activity continues at record levels for the year and is 20% higher through May. “In fact, the 335,866 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) total represents the best month in Port Houston history,” Guenther said. “There are really no signs of imports backing off, and exports – especially resins – are beginning to rebound” as well, Guenther added. Port Houston also experienced another record day of transactions through its truck gates last week.

General cargo volumes through the multi-purpose facilities are also up 116% for the year, with nearly 3.3 million tons recorded.

During the meeting, Guenther highlighted availability of truck gates at the container terminals. Port Houston added the additional day earlier in June to provide more opportunity forhandling the tremendous amount of freight moving through Houston. “It is critical our industry take advantage of the extended hours we are providing for our customers,” he stressed.

“Expanding these hours must be a way of the future,” Guenther emphasized. “We are making this commitment to continued efficiency, and we strongly encourage our truckers and shippers to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Separately, Chairman Ric Campo expressed his appreciation to the men and women working at the terminals and keeping goods and commerce moving, and reminded them to stay safe and hydrated through the hot summer months.

Actions taken included the award of Port Houston’s Community Grants Program funding to 15 community groups. This program is an outreach initiative, focused on investing resources into projects and programs that enhance the community and are consistent with the mission and vision of Port Houston’s 2020 Strategic Plan.