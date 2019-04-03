News Update: Pipelines

Williams, Targa Resources expand their markets with new pipeline

Williams and Targa Resources Corp. have plans for new NGL agreements and NGL pipeline projects that will link the Conway, Kansas, and Mount Belvieu, Texas, NGL markets.

Williams will build a 188-mile NGL pipeline, called the Bluestem Pipeline, from its fractionator in Conway, Kansas, and the southern terminus of the Overland Pass Pipeline to an interconnect with Targa's Grand Prix NGL Pipeline in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. Targa will construct a 110-mile extension of Grand Prix from southern Oklahoma into the Sooner Trend oil field, the Anadarko basin, Canadian and Kingfisher region of Central Oklahoma, where it will connect with Williams' new Bluestem Pipeline.

Targa and Williams are targeting an in-service date of first-quarter 2021 for both the Grand Prix extension and the new Bluestem Pipeline.

Renewable natural gas now flowing into SoCalGas pipelines

Southern California Gas Co. and biogas producer Calgren Dairy Fuels have arranged for renewable natural gas produced at Calgren's dairy digester facility in Pixley, California, to be injected into SoCalGas pipelines. The project marks the first time that carbon-negative renewable natural gas produced from cow manure has been injected directly into SoCalGas' natural gas system.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished here," said Lyle Schlyer, president of Calgren. "The benefits of this partnership between dairy farmers, private industry and SoCalGas are numerous. We produce clean renewable natural gas for use as a carbon- negative fuel, which benefits the local community through cleaner air and jobs."

In August 2018, SoCalGas began receiving renewable natural gas into its system from CR&R Inc.'s anaerobic digestion facility in Perris, California. SoCalGas will be capable of adding up to 2.26 billion cubic feet of renewable natural gas each year to its pipeline system from the facility, enough to fuel more than 1,200 Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.

Service approved for part of TransCanada natural gas pipeline

FERC recently approved a request by TransCanada Corp.'s Columbia unit to put part of the company's $600 million Gulf XPress natural gas pipeline into service in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Gulf XPress is one of several pipelines designed to connect growing output in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in the U.S. Southeast and Gulf Coast.

The 0.88-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (Bcf/d) Gulf XPress project includes construction of seven new compressor stations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi. New pipelines built to remove gas from the Marcellus and Utica have enabled shale drillers to boost output in Appalachia to a record high of 31.6 Bcf/d. That represents about 38 percent of the nation's total dry gas output of 83.3 Bcf/d in 2018.

Federal court upholds FERC's approval of Mountain Valley gas line

The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia (D.C.) upheld FERC's approval of the proposed Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline project, which will deliver natural gas from West Virginia to Virginia once completed.

API issued the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld the FERC order:

"We're pleased that the D.C. Circuit Court reaffirmed FERC's role in the pipeline permitting process, making it clear that their scope of review is still correct," said Robin Rorick, vice president of midstream and industry operations for API. "FERC conducted a thorough environmental impact study that looked at everything from groundwater to surrounding communities' cultural attachments, and the court's decision underscored that no further assessments are needed to ensure a safe path forward for the project's completion."

