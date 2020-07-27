Nord Stream gas pipeline returns to operations after maintenance

Photo courtesy Gazprom The Nord Stream pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, has returned to operations on Sunday after a routine maintenance, the pipeline operator said to Reuters.

The pipeline’s both lines had been shut for maintenance from July 14.

“After the temporary shutdown of the pipeline system, gas transmission resumed on 26 July 2020 and the full capacity of both lines is available again to fulfil all transport nominations,” it said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens