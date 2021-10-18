Mountain Valley Pipeline to implement carbon-offset plan

The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), which spans about 303 miles across West Virginia and Virginia, plans to acquire carbon offsets for its operational emissions, making it one of the first interstate natural gas transmission pipelines to do so.

Under the plan, Mountain Valley would purchase carbon offsets to make MVP's operational emissions carbon-neutral for the first 10 years of service.

These emissions are often referred to as Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and include CO2 from engines used to drive compressor stations, methane released during operation and maintenance of the pipeline, as well as CO2 resulting from generation of purchased electricity. Verified by independent auditors, the offsets are measured in metric tons of CO2 equivalent and are an important tool for reducing emissions, while balancing the public need for natural gas as an affordable, reliable energy source.

For more information, visit www.mountainvalleypipeline.info or call (844) MVP-TALK [687-8255].