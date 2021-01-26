Mountain Valley Pipeline receives FERC permit

CANONSBURG, Pa. -- Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC has received FERC permission to resume construction of its 303- mile, 2-bcfd natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia. FERC also granted a two-year extension for completion of the pipeline, through October 2022.

With a vast supply of natural gas from Marcellus and Utica shale production, the Mountain Valley Pipeline is expected to provide up to 2 million dekatherms per day of firm transmission capacity to markets in the Mid- and South Atlantic regions of the U.S. The pipeline will be 42 inches in diameter and will require approximately 50 feet of permanent easement (with 125 feet of temporary easement during construction). In addition, the project will require three compressor stations, with identified locations in West Virginia's Wetzel, Braxton and Fayette counties.

