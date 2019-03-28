News Update: Pipelines - March 2019

Environmental assessment issued for Adelphia Gateway Project

WALL, N.J. -- FERC issued its Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, recommending the FERC Certificate Order for the project contain a finding of no significant environmental impact. Following receipt of a FERC Certificate Order and all other necessary regulatory approvals, Adelphia Gateway expects the project to be placed into service in 2019.

Once commissioned, the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project will convert 50 miles of an existing 84-mile pipeline from oil to natural gas, allowing the delivery of natural gas to better serve customers in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The project also involves construction of compressor station facilities in West Rockhill Township and Lower Chichester Township and approximately 4.7 miles of new laterals in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and New Castle County, Delaware.

Tallgrass Energy, Kinder Morgan reach exclusive agreement

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Tallgrass Energy LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) have reached an agreement to jointly develop a solution to increase existing crude oil takeaway capacity in the growing Powder River and Denver- Julesburg Basins and to add incremental capacity to the Williston Basin and portions of Western Canada.

The proposed venture would include both existing and newly constructed assets. Tallgrass would contribute its Pony Express Pipeline System, and KMI would contribute portions of its Wyoming Intrastate Co. and Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline and begin the process of abandonment and conversion to crude oil service. In addition, approximately 200 miles of new pipeline would be constructed to provide crude oil deliveries into Cushing, Oklahoma.

The combined pipeline system is expected to be capable of delivering up to 800,000 bpd of light crude oil and 150,000 bpd of heavy crude oil.

"This combination of assets creates a significant growth opportunity for both companies," said Tallgrass Chief Operating Officer Bill Moler. "Shippers benefit by gaining access to a pipeline system that can source from multiple basins and access numerous demand markets, including existing refinery connections on Pony Express and Tallgrass' downstream options."

Williams' Gulf Connector Project placed into service

TULSA, Okla. -- Williams' Gulf Connector Project has been placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline -- the largest-volume interstate natural gas pipeline in the U.S. -- with global LNG markets.

The Gulf Connector Project expands Transco pipeline's delivery capacity by 475 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), providing service to Cheniere Energy's Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction terminal and Freeport LNG Development LP's liquefaction project.

"Since 2017, Williams added more than two billion cubic feet per day of capacity to directly serve global LNG export facilities," said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams. "Projects like Gulf Connector make it possible to connect abundant domestic supply with emerging international markets, giving a boost to the U.S. economy while helping meet the world's increasing demand for clean energy."

Keystone XL project authorized to begin additional construction

CALGARY, Alberta -- The National Energy Board (NEB) approved TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline GP Ltd. request for winter clearing work on the North Spread of its Keystone XL Project.

Keystone has satisfied the regulatory requirements for winter 2019 clearing of trees and shrubs along the pipeline route's north section, starting at Hardisty, Alberta, as indicated in the NEB's letter to the company. The NEB's approval applies to the north spread of the project only. Clearing activities in other areas of the project, other construction activities and any activity during the restricted periods for migratory birds are excluded from this approval.

