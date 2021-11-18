Magellan Midstream launches open season for potential Kansas-to-Colorado refined products pipeline expansion

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. announced that it has launched an open season to assess firm customer interest in the potential expansion of the partnership's refined petroleum products pipeline system from Kansas to Colorado.

Interested customers must submit binding commitments by 5:00 p.m. Central Time on Dec. 17.

The approximately 450-mile pipeline segment currently transports various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel from El Dorado, Kansas to Denver, Colorado. Magellan's pipeline network is capable of further distributing these essential fuels safely and efficiently to key markets within Colorado, including Colorado Springs, the greater Denver metropolitan area as well as the Denver International Airport.

Expansion of the pipe segment would provide the Colorado market additional access to refined products from Midcontinent and Gulf Coast refineries via Magellan's extensive pipeline system.

The capital-efficient expansion would increase the pipeline's capacity by an estimated 5,000 barrels per day (bpd), to a new total capacity of approximately 65,000 bpd. The higher capacity could be available by late 2022 following the addition of incremental pumping capabilities.