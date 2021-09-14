Lines 1 and 2 of Colonial are shutdown due to power outages

Colonial Pipeline shut its main gasoline and distillate lines early this morning due to power outages in the Houston area after tropical storm Nicholas' landfall along the Texas coast overnight.

Colonial shut its 1.5mn b/d gasoline-bearing Line 1 and 1.2mn b/d distillates-carrying Line 2 between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, this morning as the storm made landfall at 1:30am ET near Sargent Beach, Texas with 75mph (120.7km/h) winds, storm surge and heavy rains. Nicholas briefly became a hurricane before it came ashore, with winds that knocked out power to more than 450,000 customers in the Houston area, according to utility provider CenterPoint Energy.

Lines 3 and 4, which move a combined 1.58mn b/d of products between Greensboro and Linden, New Jersey, have continued normal operations, the company said.

Colonial's 5,500-mile (8,850km) system moves fuel from the US Gulf coast to southeastern suppliers and into the New York Harbor market, as reported by Argus Media.

Nicholas caused widespread power outages as it crossed over the Houston metropolitan area late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

About 485,000 customers were without power in Texas on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy Inc said on Tuesday that about 400,000 homes and businesses in its Houston-area service territory were without power.

More than 40% of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas output remained offline on Monday, two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, according to offshore regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).