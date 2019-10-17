Kinder Morgan places Gulf Coast Express, Elba Liquefaction in service

Hilton Price Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan's Executive Chairman, Richard D. Kinder, announced that the third quarter was a momentous one for the company as two major projects came online.

The company's Gulf Coast Express Pipeline (GCX) went in service on September 25th, ahead of schedule, and will play a significant role in reducing flaring in West Texas by providing an outlet for associated gas produced in the Permian.

Later in September, the first of 10 liquefaction units of the Elba Liquefaction project went into commercial service. Startup activities are underway on units two and three; units four through six are in the commissioning phase, and construction on the remaining units is largely complete.

The company commented that "we made excellent progress on our Permian Highway Pipeline Project, with nearly 85 percent of the right-of-way secured along the route, and construction activities underway on the western spread."

"Given the slower than anticipated pace of regulatory approvals, the project is now expected to be in service early in 2021," the company said in a press release.

Kinder Morgan said that the GCX project is critical to the development of resources and the reduction of flaring in the Permian Basin.