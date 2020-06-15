API issues standards to improve pipeline safety

API recently issued two standards, Recommended Practice (RP) 1182 and the second edition of RP 80, designed to address the safe operation of larger-diameter gathering pipelines used to transport natural gas from production sites to larger interstate pipelines.

RP 1182 is a first-edition standard that provides operational practices to assist energy developers in the safe operation and construction of gathering pipelines. The standard helps ensure large-diameter, high-pressure gathering pipelines employ integrity management practices that prioritize routine maintenance and inspections to promote safety and operational efficiency.

To complement RP 1182, API also issued the second edition of RP 80. This industry standard provides a functional description of onshore natural gas gathering pipelines, helping users determine the application of gas gathering, which is addressed in federal standards and state programs that implement the federal standard.

Cameron LNG begins pipeline feed-gas flow to Train 3

Cameron LNG recently began pipeline feed-gas flow in preparation for starting up Train 3 to begin producing LNG at its Hackberry liquefaction export project.

The occasion marks "another significant milestone in the life of our project," said Farhad Ahrabi, CEO of Cameron LNG. "On behalf of our stakeholders, I congratulate the employees, contractors and vendors on their commitment to safety and quality while bringing Train 3 into the final commission phase."

The process to commission Train 3 began in early 2020 and includes testing of all support systems, combustion turbines and compressors, as well as the delivery of feed gas from the transmission pipeline and production of LNG.

The liquefaction export project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export of 12 million metric tons per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Phase II of Hillabee expansion project now in service

Williams has placed in service Phase II of the Hillabee expansion project, an important Transco expansion that provides clean-burning natural gas to meet the needs of Florida's rapidly growing power generation market. This incremental expansion of its existing Transco pipeline provides firm capacity to Sabal Trail Transmission via a capacity lease arrangement, enabling direct access from its Station 85 pooling point in Alabama to natural gas markets in Florida.

By maximizing the use of the existing Transco transmission corridor and expanding existing facilities, the Hillabee expansion enabled a substantial reduction in required facilities and land use, minimizing community and environmental impact and allowing Florida power generation customers to efficiently access natural gas supplies on the Transco system.

Pembina's Jordan Cove LNG project receives federal approval

Pembina Pipeline Corp. recently received a certificate of approval from FERC for its proposed Jordan Cove LNG terminal and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline. Jordan Cove is the first-ever U.S. West Coast natural gas export facility to be approved by FERC. This federal approval is a significant milestone for the project and for Pembina.

Pembina acquired Jordan Cove in late 2017 and has since been working toward obtaining extensive local, state and federal regulatory approvals. The project includes a 229-mile pipeline that would traverse four counties in Southern Oregon, and an LNG export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon. Natural gas for Jordan Cove would be sourced at the Malin Hub, creating a new outlet for natural gas from areas such as the Rockies Basin. The project represents a significant opportunity to bring tremendous economic benefits to Oregon and Western Colorado.

