Houston’s energy and freight network is being reshaped by geopolitical disruptions, shifting trade routes and rising demand, panelists noted during the latest Greater Houston Freight Committee meeting while discussing the region’s role in global supply chains.

The region’s scale is substantial: Port Houston-related activity supports about 3.5 million jobs nationwide and nearly 1.89 million in Texas, with an estimated $538 billion in annual economic impact, Matthew Glass with Houston Pilots said. The figures cited at the meeting were based on 2025 data.

Vince DiCosimo with Targa Resources described Houston as "the shock converter for the world," pointing to its ability to move raw materials, finished products and energy supplies through an interconnected system. Disruptions in the Middle East and Ukraine have constrained refining and redirected cargoes, but the Houston area can draw on pipelines, plants, docks and logistics providers to respond.

"We have an incredible port system, the only one in the world where the integrated infrastructure goes from wellhead to the water," DiCosimo said.

Expand Houston’s energy and freight network tested by global disruptions Richard Heath, President and CEO of Talke, Matthew Glass, 2nd Officer, Vince DiCosimo, Energy Executive, Targa, Charles Neal, General Manager, Kuraray America, Inc at Greater Houston Freight Committee meeting.

The changes have meant more than a temporary spike in demand, panelists said. Charles Neal with Kuraray America said production at his company’s raw-material facility had fallen sharply from pre-pandemic levels before returning this year. The facility also took in other companies’ materials and processed them when those companies lacked capacity.

"We quickly were able to take other companies’ raw materials," Neal said, describing how the arrangement helped meet demand. He said the experience showed the value of regional industrial connections.

Trade flows have also shifted. Richard Heath with TALKE said manufacturers and distributors quickly reallocated products after Middle Eastern supply was disrupted. Houston’s logistics network helped serve markets that had relied on the region, while companies in the Middle East sought alternate routes. Heath described moving cargo by road to the Port of Jeddah and using rail and tank containers to bypass constraints around the Strait of Hormuz.

The stakes are global: Heath said about 40% of global plastics production comes from the Arabian Gulf, and 80 to 85% of that supply typically passes through the strait. He also recounted a missile strike that hit a storage silo at a facility in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the direct risks to industrial operations.

Houston’s advantage, panelists said, is not simply low-cost feedstock but the ability to adapt across markets. Neal said U.S. natural gas prices remained comparatively low as international prices rose, while higher naphtha prices affected chemical producers elsewhere. Yet prices and demand remain tied to global shifts, including changing purchasing patterns in Asia.

The region’s waterways and shipping capacity are under pressure, too. Glass said the Houston Ship Channel has benefited from Project 11, which eased constraints on larger vessels and enabled nighttime operations. A pilot on the panel said Houston pilots handle about 20,000 ship movements a year and can manage surges, though dock capacity and landside infrastructure remain important limits.

On a typical day, pilots handle roughly 60 movements, the panelist said; the number reached 80 in one day. Container ships have grown substantially, from vessels carrying roughly 3,500 boxes to ships typically carrying 8,000 to 10,000. The channel could accommodate ships carrying up to 15,000 boxes, he said, though such vessels had not yet arrived.

Panelists warned that a surge in production also means more freight on roads and greater demand for reliable bridges, power and port access. Heath said a pothole on the Fred Hartman Bridge can disrupt the day’s container movements. Neal pointed to aging infrastructure, while DiCosimo called for permitting reform to accelerate projects such as dredging, roads and power lines.

"Global change that is happening right now favors U.S. production," Glass said in closing. The panel’s consensus was that sustaining that opportunity will depend on continued investment in infrastructure and the ability to move goods safely and efficiently.