Harvest Midstream completes Ingleside pipeline

Pipeline

Harvest Midstream Company has completed the new Ingleside pipeline, a 24-mile, 24in oil pipeline that will originate from the Harvest Midway terminal.

The pipeline will connect to multiple oil export terminals being developed by Buckeye Partners in the Ingleside area, such as the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside terminal and the South Texas Gateway terminal.

It originates at the Harvest Midway Terminal located in the Taft area of Texas, US.

Harvest Midway Terminal stretches across 160-acres, with a capacity to store more than ten million barrels.

The Ingleside pipeline will be capable of delivering barrels to the South Texas Gateway Terminal next month and the Moda Ingleside Energy Center in September this year.

Harvest Midstream Company president Sean Kolassa said: “As a result of the successful and timely completion of the Ingleside Pipeline, Harvest customers will receive direct access to all three Ingleside terminals.

“This is one of the fastest growing export centres on the Gulf Coast and we are excited to share this growth with our customers.”

The Ingleside pipeline is expected to have a final production capacity of 600,000bpd, from which approximately 380,000bpd will be supplied by the existing Harvest Eagle Ford Pipeline System

Meanwhile, the first phase of construction of the Harvest Midway Terminal is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter this year.

Harvest Midstream Company CEO Jason Rebrook said: “Harvest has always provided our customers with reliable and safe transportation.

“We look forward to providing that same consistent service with our expanded operations and the additional storage and connectivity in the Ingleside and Corpus Christi markets.”

In November last year, Harvest Midstream started construction works for the Ingleside pipeline and the Harvest Midway terminal.