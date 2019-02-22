News Update: Pipelines

Pipeline

U.S. DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration recently approved the issuance of a final rule that amends the Federal Pipeline Safety Regulations for plastic piping systems used in the transportation of natural or other gas. The updates in the final rules are intended to improve safety, allow for the expanded use of plastic pipe products in the transportation of natural or other gas, and allow or require the use of certain materials and practices.

The final rule will only apply to new, repaired and replaced pipelines. Regulatory updates include an increased design factor for polyethylene pipe; updated standards governing the use, maximum pressure limits and diameters for pipelines made of polyamide 11 and 12 thermoplastics; new and expanded standards for the installation of plastic pipe to help mitigate contact with other underground utilities and structures; and several other installation and operational related provisions for plastic pipe and plastic pipe components.

For more information, visit www. phmsa.dot.gov or call (202) 366-4433.

Kinder Morgan moves forward with Roanoke expansion projects

HOUSTON -- Kinder Morgan Inc. recently had a successful open season on its Roanoke Expansion projects on the Plantation Pipe Line System. Following the open season, Plantation Pipe Line secured long-term committed volumes of 20,000 bpd. The Plantation Pipe Line Company's investment in the project is approximately $49 million. In addition, Kinder Morgan Southeast Terminal's (KMST's) investment, fully backed by 10,000 bpd of long-term committed volumes, is approximately $9 million.

With the successful open season, Plantation Pipe Line will submit the Petition for Declaratory Order (PDO) to the FERC for approval of commercial terms for the project. Pending all regulatory approvals, the project is expected to be in full service by April 1, 2020.

The Plantation Pipe Line Roanoke Expansion will provide approximately 21,000 bpd of incremental refined petroleum products capacity from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Collins, Mississippi, origin points to the Roanoke, Virginia, area. The expansion will primarily consist of additional pump capacity and operational storage on the Plantation system.

For more information, visit www. kindermorgan.com or call (713) 369-9000.

FERC approves Williams' gateway project for northwestern market

TULSA, Okla. -- FERC has issued a certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing Williams' gateway expansion project -- an expansion of the existing Transco natural gas pipeline designed to create 65,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity for northeastern markets.

The project is designed to minimize community and environmental impacts by maximizing the utilization of existing pipeline infrastructure. It includes adding electric horsepower at an existing Transco compressor station in Essex County, New Jersey, as well as making modifications to two existing Transco meter stations in Passaic County and Essex County, New Jersey.

Following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, Williams anticipates beginning construction on the Gateway Expansion Project in the spring of 2019, with a target in-service date of Nov. 1, 2020.

For more information, visit www.co.williams.com or call (800) 945-5426.

Energy Transfer's Mariner East 2 pipeline now in service

DALLAS -- Energy Transfer LP's Mariner East 2 NGL pipeline is in service and available for both interstate and intrastate service. The 350-mile NGL pipeline transports domestically produced ethane, propane and butane east from processing plants in Ohio across West Virginia and Pennsylvania to Energy Transfer's Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where the NGLs are stored for distribution to local, domestic and waterborne markets.

Mariner East 2 is part of Energy Transfer's Mariner East system of pipelines designed to provide much-needed NGL takeaway capacity for the Marcellus and Utica Shale production areas in Eastern Ohio, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. The Mariner East 2X pipeline, which parallels Mariner East 2, is expected to be in service in late 2019. The Mariner East system will provide both operational flexibility and enhanced security of NGL supply from producing areas to key markets in the region and beyond.

For more information, visit www.energytransfer.com or call (214) 981-0700.

