FastSites rail investment expands multimodal capacity at the Port of Columbia

Louisiana Economic Development has finalized a $1 million FastSites investment to advance a new industrial rail spur at the Port of Columbia in Caldwell Parish, 165 miles north of Baton Rouge, closing a critical funding gap on the $7 million project and strengthening the port’s ability to support existing industry and attract new investment.

“FastSites is designed to help communities move important infrastructure projects from plans to construction, and that is exactly what this investment will do in Columbia,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “By helping close the final funding gap on this rail project, we are building on investments already made and giving Northeast Louisiana another asset to support business growth and compete for new industrial opportunities.”

Connecting Columbia to the Union Pacific Mainline

The state’s investment will support development of a rail spur connecting the Port of Columbia to the Union Pacific mainline. The FastSites funding complements $6 million already committed to the project and will help maintain the project’s schedule as the port works to establish public industrial rail access for the region.

“For a rural port like Columbia, FastSites provides critical gap financing that allows us to turn committed infrastructure funding into a project under construction,” Columbia Port Commission President Darron McGuffee said. “Our Rail Spur Project is a $7M project that has already received state funding through the LaDOTD Public-Private Partnership/FOIK Infrastructure Program and federal funding through the Delta Regional Authority’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The FastSites investment gives the Port the financial flexibility needed to keep the project moving and maintain our construction schedule. More importantly, this rail spur will provide public access to Union Pacific’s mainline for our region, creating new transportation opportunities for existing businesses while strengthening our ability to attract future industrial investment like Louisiana Green Fuels.”

Rail, highway and water at one site

The Port of Columbia is a 400-acre LED Certified Site with direct access to the Ouachita River and U.S. Highway 165. The rail spur will add a third freight option to those existing transportation assets, creating a site served by rail, highway and water and expanding the ways businesses can move materials and products.

“Adding rail access at the Port of Columbia opens another path for businesses across Northeast Louisiana to move goods and reach markets,” Louisiana State Sen. Glen Womack said. “That kind of connectivity strengthens our ability to support the industries already operating here while creating more possibilities for companies looking to invest in the region.”

“Investments like this can change what is possible for a community by connecting existing local assets to a much larger transportation network,” Louisiana State Rep. Neil Riser said. “The new rail spur will strengthen the Port of Columbia as an economic development advantage and create more opportunities for businesses to invest and grow across Northeast Louisiana.”

Construction timeline

The Port of Columbia anticipates advertising the project for bids in November 2026, with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and be completed by 2028.

“Rail access is a significant addition to the Port of Columbia and strengthens Caldwell Parish’s ability to compete for future industrial investment,” Grow NELA President and CEO Rob Cleveland said. “Through LED’s FastSites program, this investment adds another important transportation asset to Northeast Louisiana and gives companies more options for moving goods efficiently. We appreciate LED’s continued investment in site development and infrastructure that will help position this community and our region for long-term growth.”

FastSites funding and new application round

As part of FastSites’ revolving investment model, repayment is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the full $1 million returned by the end of 2031. This structure allows Louisiana to reinvest those funds into future site and infrastructure projects across the state.

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The Louisiana Legislature recently appropriated an additional $50 million to FastSites, bringing the Site Investment and Infrastructure Improvement Fund to $200 million. The program’s second application round is now open, with $50 million available for eligible projects. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1. Both new applicants and projects considered during the first round are eligible to apply.