Enbridge's Cameron Extension project nearing completion

Texas Eastern Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., recently predicted that its Cameron Extension pipeline project in southwestern Louisiana would be mechanically complete and in service in November.

The Cameron Extension Project will provide 50,000 dekatherms per day of firm natural gas transportation supply to the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The project facilities include a 30,000-horsepower compressor station, new metering and regulating stations, about 0.2 miles of 30-inch diameter interconnecting piping, and installation and modification of various equipment and facilities at existing sites along Texas Eastern's Line 41 in Beauregard, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.

The Calcasieu Pass LNG facility, owned by Venture Global LNG, will have a single 42-inch diameter, 24-mile-long lateral pipeline.

