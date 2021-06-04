Enable Midstream announces FERC approval of the Gulf Run Pipeline project

Enable Midstream Partners, LP announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has granted approval to construct and operate the Gulf Run Pipeline project under section 7(c) of the Natural Gas Act.

The project is designed to transport natural gas from some of the most prolific natural gas producing regions in the U.S., including the Haynesville, Marcellus, Utica and Barnett shales and the Mid-Continent region, to the U.S. Gulf Coast and is backed by a 20-year commitment for 1.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) from cornerstone shipper Golden Pass LNG. The planned 42-inch pipeline provides for approximately 1.7 Bcf/d of capacity, allowing for upside potential beyond Golden Pass LNG’s commitment.

“We appreciate FERC’s thoughtful review of the project and all of the hard work from our best-in-class project team to reach this important milestone,” said Rod Sailor, president and CEO. “Gulf Run makes significant use of existing assets, reducing the project’s cost and environmental impact. With FERC approval and the demand for LNG increasing globally, the project is well-positioned to add new customer commitments.”

The cost for the project is currently estimated at approximately $540 million, and pipe for the project was recently acquired at favorable pricing relative to market. The contractor bidding process is underway, and the project is anticipated to be placed into service in late 2022.