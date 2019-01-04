News Update: Pipelines

JupiterMLP obtains funding for Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipeline

JupiterMLP LLC has secured a funding commitment to build the 1 million-bpd-capacity Jupiter Pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Expected to be operational in late Q3 2020, Jupiter has completed engineering, design and right-of-way planning for the pipeline. It will be the only pipeline out of the Permian Basin that can access all three deepwater ports in Texas — Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville — and will have direct access to a fully capable very large crude carrier loading facility.

The investment comes on the heels of Jupiter announcing it had secured all initial governmental and regulatory permits to load and unload vessels of up to 65,000 deadweight tons or Panamax-sized vessels at the Jupiter Export Terminal.

For more information, visit www.jupitermlp.com or call (713) 600-1600.

Tallgrass Energy, Silver Creek to expand joint venture

Tallgrass Energy LP and Silver Creek Midstream LLC have agreed to expand their Powder River Basin joint venture. Tallgrass will operate the joint venture and own 51 percent of Powder River Gateway, while Silver Creek will own 49 percent.

Silver Creek is commencing construction to further develop existing gathering and trunk line infrastructure by an initial 52 miles of crude pipelines and more than 100,000 barrels of additional storage. Powder River Gateway intends to create joint tariffs with both Pony Express and Seahorse, providing Iron Horse and Powder River Express shippers with seamless transportation from Silver Creek’s Pronghorn Terminal to Cushing, Oklahoma; St. James, Louisiana; export markets through Plaquemines Liquids Terminal; and more than 3 million bpd of refining demand connected to Pony Express or Seahorse.

Tallgrass is pursuing multiple expansion projects on Pony Express to meet the needs of growing Powder River Basin production. These expansion projects will be staged over the next few years.

For more information, visit www.tallgrassenergylp.com or call (913) 928-6060.

Williams’ Atlantic Sunrise project approved for full service

FERC has approved Williams’ request to place its Atlantic Sunrise project into full service. Backed by long-term shipper commitments, the project increases the design capacity of the Transco pipeline, the largest-volume natural gas pipeline system in the U.S., by 1.7 bcfd to 15.8 bcfd. The project will further strengthen and extend the bi-directional flow of the Transco system, directly connecting Marcellus gas supplies with markets as far south as Alabama.

The project featured the installation of 186 miles of greenfield pipe, 12 miles of pipe looping, 2.5 miles of pipe replacement, two new compressor stations and compressor station modifications in five states.

Williams worked closely with permitting agencies to minimize environmental and stakeholder impacts, making modifications to more than half of the original pipeline route. In addition, Williams worked with local stakeholders to provide an additional $2.5 million for environmental conservation projects located within the project area.

For more information, visit www.co.williams.com or call (800) 945-5426.

Enable Midstream plans new interstate natural gas pipeline

Enable Midstream Partners LP will develop the Gulf Run Pipeline, an interstate natural gas transportation project, through wholly-owned subsidiary Enable Gulf Run Transmission LLC. The Gulf Run Pipeline project is designed to connect abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to growing LNG export markets on the Gulf Coast.

An estimated 165 miles of large-diameter pipeline will be constructed from northern Louisiana to Gulf Coast markets. In addition, the Gulf Run Pipeline project will utilize existing Enable Gas Transmission LLC transportation infrastructure to provide access to some of the most prolific natural gas producing regions in the U.S. The project is expected to be placed into service in 2022.

For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com or call (405) 525-7787.

