News Update: Pipelines

Nebraska Supreme Court affirms Keystone XL route approval

The Nebraska Supreme Court recently affirmed the November 2017 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission that approved the Keystone XL pipeline route through the state.

"The Supreme Court decision is another important step as we advance toward building this vital energy infrastructure project," said Russ Girling, CEO and president of TC Energy Corp. "We thank the thousands of government leaders, landowners, labor unions and other community partners for their continued support through this extensive review process. It has been their unwavering support that has advanced this project to where it is today."

Saddlehorn pipeline to further expand

Saddlehorn Pipeline Co. LLC will further expand the Saddlehorn pipeline. Following a successful open season and subsequent increased volume commitments from shippers, the pipeline's capacity will be increased by a total of 100,000 bpd to a new total capacity of approximately 290,000 bpd. The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020.

The Saddlehorn pipeline, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP and Western Midstream Partners LP, is currently capable of transporting 190,000 bpd of crude oil and condensate from the DJ and Powder River Basins to storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, owned by Magellan and Plains. Magellan serves as operator of the Saddlehorn pipeline.

In conjunction with the increased volume commitments, Noble Midstream Partners LP has an option to buy up to a 20-percent ownership in Saddlehorn, with Magellan and Plains each selling up to a 10-percent interest to Noble if the option were exercised.

Enbridge reaches agreement on Line 3 replacement pipeline

Enbridge Inc. recently reached a commercial agreement with shippers to place the Canadian portion of the Line 3 replacement pipeline into service by the end of 2019. This agreement reflects the importance of this safety-driven maintenance project to protecting the environment and ensuring the continued safe and reliable operation of the pipeline well into the future.

Enbridge will be filing a tariff with the Canada Energy Regulator for a temporary surcharge with a proposed effective date of Dec. 1. This tariff will be superseded by the full negotiated Line 3 tariff upon completion of the U.S. segment of the pipeline.

NuStar Energy expands capacity for Permian crude oil

NuStar Energy LP has completed and is moving volumes on three key pipeline projects that will expand the partnership's capacity to move Permian crude oil to Corpus Christi, Texas, for export, and refined products into Northern Mexico.

On the heels of completing a project connecting the partnership's existing 16-inch pipeline in South Texas to the Plains Cactus II pipeline that transports West Texas Intermediate (WTI) volumes from the Permian Basin to South Texas, NuStar completed the second stage of its WTI export project, a new 8-mile, 30-inch pipeline to transport crude oil from a connection to the Plains Cactus II long-haul pipeline in Taft, Texas, to NuStar's Corpus Christi terminal. NuStar is also building 600,000 barrels of additional storage at the Corpus Christi terminal, which will bring its total capacity to 3.9 million barrels. This expansion is expected to be completed in December.

"We are very excited about the continued growth of our South Texas Crude System, which is once again experiencing throughput near the historically high levels we saw in the Eagle Ford's heyday in 2015, and the increased utilization of our Corpus Christi export terminal," said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron.

