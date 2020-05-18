Phillips 66 Partners to execute Liberty Pipeline project

Phillips 66 Partners LP has reached an agreement with Phillips 66 to acquire its 50-percent interest in the Liberty Pipeline project for approximately $75 million.

"The Liberty Pipeline is a great addition to the Phillips 66 Partners portfolio," said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 Partners. "It is a strong, organic project and continues our strategy of growing [Phillips 66 Partners] with stable fee-based cash flows, supported by long-term volume commitments. Phillips 66 Partners is well positioned to execute this pipeline project on the heels of successfully starting up the Gray Oak Pipeline."

The 24-inch Liberty Pipeline will provide crude oil transportation service from the Rockies and Bakken production areas to Cushing, Oklahoma. The pipeline is underpinned with long-term volume commitments. Service on the pipeline is targeted to commence in the first half of 2021.

TC Energy undergoing $1.3B of system expansions

TC Energy Corp. has approved two new expansion projects totaling $1.3 billion on its wholly owned natural gas pipeline systems. The $0.9 billion 2023 NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) Intra-Basin System Expansion will deliver natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets within Alberta on the NGTL system, while the $0.3 billion Alberta Xpress project will see the expansion of the ANR Pipeline to provide a seamless path for Canadian production to access growing LNG exports and other markets along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"Our natural gas pipeline systems require expansion as customers continue to contract for incremental pipeline capacity to meet growing demand," said Russ Girling, president and CEO of TC Energy. "These new investments within our existing system footprints supplement our ongoing $30 billion secured capital program and demonstrate the long-term need across North America and in global energy markets for clean-burning natural gas."

Interstate gas systems renew commitment to safety during pandemic

As society and government continue to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) member companies' interstate natural gas system operators are taking the necessary steps to maintain safe and reliable operations to ensure delivery of natural gas to power plants, local utilities and industrial consumers.

"INGAA members' top priority is the safe, secure and reliable delivery of natural gas to homes, businesses and industries throughout our nation," said Alex Oehler, president and CEO of INGAA. "The stability and interconnected nature of our coast-to-coast natural gas pipeline grid, as well as the diverse sources of natural gas supply and storage areas, provide a level of dependency that Americans can rely on. Pipelines have business continuity plans in place to address a wide range of emergency scenarios and ensure the continued execution of core operations and business functions."

Saddlehorn Pipeline welcomes additional owner

Black Diamond Gathering LLC recently purchased a 20-percent membership interest in Saddlehorn Pipeline Co. LLC for $155 million. An option had been granted to Black Diamond in conjunction with recent volume commitments to the pipeline.

The Saddlehorn pipeline is currently capable of transporting 190,000 bpd of crude oil and condensate from the DJ and Powder River Basins to storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma. Supported by increased volume commitments from shippers, the pipeline's capacity is being increased by 100,000 bpd to a new total capacity of approximately 290,000 bpd, providing shippers with enhanced access to the market. The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020.

