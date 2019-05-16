News Update: Pipelines

Williams concludes open season for pipeline expansion

Williams recently concluded a binding open season for Regional Energy Access, an incremental expansion of the Transco interstate pipeline to provide firm natural gas transportation capacity to markets in the Northeastern U.S. as early as November 2022.

Regional Energy Access is being designed to provide up to 1 million dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity to the Transco pipeline's Northeast market, including existing Pennsylvania and New Jersey local distribution companies and power generators. Demand for natural gas in the Northeast continues to rise as businesses rely on natural gas to help meet clean air goals.

Regional Energy Access minimizes environmental impacts by maximizing the use of existing Transco pipeline infrastructure and rights of way. The proposed project will be subject to approval by FERC and other agencies.

For more information, visit co.williams.com or call (800) 945-5426.

Enterprise begins service on Shin Oak NGL pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners LP's Shin Oak NGL mainline is now in service from Orla, Texas, to its NGL fractionation and storage complex at the Mont Belvieu, Texas, hub.

The 24-inch-diameter pipeline has an initial capacity of approximately 250,000 bpd and provides takeaway capacity for growing NGL production from multiple basins, including the Permian, where NGL volumes are projected to nearly double within the next three years.

The Shin Oak project will ultimately provide up to 550,000 bpd of capacity, which is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Once the pipeline infrastructure is fully complete, NGLs for Shin Oak will be sourced primarily from Enterprise's Orla natural gas processing complex. A third train at Orla is on schedule to begin service in the second quarter of 2019, followed by Enterprise's Mentone natural gas processing plant, expected to commence service in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information, visit www.enterpriseproducts.com or call (888) 806-8152.

RH energytrans to proceed with Pennsylvania pipeline project

RH energytrans has awarded a $34 million contract to construct 28 miles of new pipeline designed to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to Ohio.

Awarded through a competitive tender process, the contract's scope also includes the construction of the North Kingsville meter station in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

The project is underway and is expected to be completed in summer 2019.

The pipeline will connect to approximately 32 miles of existing pipeline, originating in the Meadville, Pennsylvania, area, extending in a northwest direction and terminating at the North Kingsville meter station.

Approximately 16 miles of new pipeline will be installed in Pennsylvania and 12 miles in Ohio.

For more information, visit www.rhenergytrans.com or call (844) 315-0857.

NextDecade executes site lease for Rio Grande LNG project

NextDecade Corp. subsidiary Rio Grande LNG LLC recently entered into a lease agreement with the Brownsville Navigation District (BND). The lease agreement was considered and approved during a meeting of the BND Board of Commissioners.

The lease agreement, which covers a 984-acre parcel of land in Cameron County, Texas, carries an initial term of 30 years, with two options to renew and extend the term of the lease for periods of 10 years each.

On the site in the Port of Brownsville, NextDecade plans to construct, operate and maintain a large-scale LNG export terminal, including gas treatment, liquefaction and other supporting facilities and infrastructure.

Currently one of the largest proposed private investments in the state of Texas, Rio Grande LNG and its associated Rio Bravo Pipeline could result in more than $15 billion of investment in Cameron County. The proposed facility and pipelines are expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.

For more information, visit www.next-decade.com or call (713) 574-1880.

