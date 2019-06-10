News Update: Pipelines

Trump affirms support for Keystone XL project

TransCanada Corp. recently thanked President Trump for affirming his support for the Keystone XL pipeline project by issuing a new Presidential Permit.

The president's action stressed the national importance of Keystone XL and aimed to bring more than 10 years of environmental review to closure.

"President Trump has been clear that he wants to create jobs and advance U.S. energy security, and the Keystone XL pipeline does both of those things," said Russ Girling, TransCanada's president and CEO. "The Keystone XL pipeline has been studied more than any other pipeline in history, and the environmental reviews are clear: The project can be built and operated in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way."

Keystone XL will create thousands of jobs and deliver economic benefits across North America while being the safest, most efficient and environmentally sound way to move crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

API-AOPL report: Pipeline incidents down, energy delivered up

API, in coordination with the Association of Oil Pipe Lines (AOPL), recently released the 2019 Liquids Pipeline Performance Report, detailing how liquid pipeline incidents impacting people or the environment have decreased 20 percent over the past five years, while pipeline mileage and barrels delivered have increased over 10 percent.

"The natural gas and oil industry continues to demonstrate that safety is our No.

1 priority, with pipeline incidents declining over 20 percent in the last five years," said API Pipeline Manager David Murk. "Our industry continues to use cutting-edge technologies, share lessons learned and leverage data to address pipeline risks as we work toward our goal of zero incidents. The industry is meeting the increasing demand for gasoline, jet fuel and petroleum products that power our modern way of life, all while operating safely and protecting employees, surrounding communities and the environment."

IPAA supports Trump's energy infrastructure executive order

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) recently expressed support for President Trump's executive orders urging the development of energy infrastructure including pipelines. IPAA Executive Vice President Lee Fuller issued the following statement in support:

"IPAA consistently has supported the development of much-needed infrastructure to transport America's oil and natural gas resources to consumers. Therefore, it supports the efforts of President Trump in issuing his executive orders (EOs) to encourage this development. In particular, IPAA supports the aspect of the EO that calls on EPA to update the interim 2010 guidance over permitting under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act."

Permian Global Access Pipeline launches open season

Tellurian recently stated its subsidiary, Permian Global Access Pipeline (PGAP) LLC, is conducting a binding open season to secure prospective shippers for its proposed PGAP project. PGAP is a proposed 42-inch-diameter interstate natural gas pipeline originating at the Waha Hub in Pecos County, Texas, and terminating at Gillis, Louisiana.

The pipeline connects the prolific Permian Basin in Texas to the rapidly growing natural gas market in Southwest Louisiana. PGAP is estimated to cost approximately $3.7 billion to construct and will have the capacity to transport at least 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Construction could begin as early as 2021, and the pipeline is targeted to be in service as early as 2023.

PGAP is part of Tellurian's proposed pipeline network, representing an anticipated overall investment of approximately $7.3 billion in U.S. infrastructure.

