Ohmstede Industrial Services recently showcased its community spirit by delivering bikes to the Chevron Pasadena Refinery for donation to surrounding communities.

Expand Ohmstede fuels community support through donations and fundraising Todd Denton with Phillips 66, Doug Hughes and Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede, and Richard Harbison with Phillips 66.

Additionally, the company participated in Phillips 66’s inaugural Energizing United Way event in Houston, which successfully raised $78,000 for United Way of Greater Houston. These funds will empower United Way and its agency partners to create vital opportunities for local residents to thrive. Ohmstede’s commitment to giving back underscores its dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

For more information, visit ohmstede.com.