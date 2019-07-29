Small oil discovery at the Utsira High

Equinor and partners Lundin and Spirit Energy have made a small oil discovery in production licence 167 at the Utsira High in the North Sea.

The Lille Prinsen Outer Wedge well is located about 1 kilometre west of Lille Prinsen Main, an oil discovery made in the summer of 2018. Lille Prinsen Outer Wedge is located 200 kilometres west of Stavanger and 5 kilometres north-east of the Ivar Aasen field.

The discovery in the main reservoir is currently estimated to contain between 5 and 25 million barrels of oil in-place. It has not yet been concluded if the discovered oil is commercial.

Evaluation of other segments in Lille Prinsen, and former discoveries in shallower formations, will determine the need for further appraisal of Lille Prinsen.

A small-size oil discovery was recently made in the Klaff well in PL 502 about 1 kilometre west of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the central part of the North Sea.

The discovery was made in fractured basement rock, and it is currently not possible to determine whether the oil is recoverable. Pending new information and interpretation of acquired data the preliminary classification is that the Klaff well is dry.