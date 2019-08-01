Shell invests in PowerNap subsea tie-back in Gulf of Mexico

The project is expected to start production in late 2021 and produce up to 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) at peak rates. It is anticipated to have a forward-looking break-even price of less than $35 per barrel and is currently estimated to contain more than 85 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources.

"PowerNap further strengthens Shell’s leading position in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Wael Sawan, Shell’s Upstream Director. “It demonstrates the depth of our portfolio of Deep Water growth options, and our ability to fully leverage our existing infrastructure to unlock value,” he added.

Shell has a leading deep-water portfolio with an exciting development funnel and strong exploration acreage in the US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria and Malaysia heartlands, as well as in emerging offshore basins such as Mexico, Mauritania and the Western Black Sea. Shell currently is the largest leaseholder and one of the leading offshore producers of oil and natural gas in the US Gulf of Mexico.