Port of Corpus Christi recognized by the American Association of Port Authorities with Award of Excellence

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) recognized the Port of Corpus Christi’s Moving America’s Energy™ media campaign with its 2019 Award of Excellence. The campaign highlighted the Port’s ongoing infrastructure investment program and the importance of the record-breaking exports of American energy to the Nation’s allies and trading partners around the world. The AAPA Excellence Award recognizes the Port of Corpus Christi as an overall category top submission amongst competing Ports of similar size.

“We appreciate this recognition by our peers and the AAPA as we continue to share our story of American energy independence,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi. “The Moving America’s Energy™ campaign has helped inform and educate the markets of this Nation’s strategic emergence as a global producer and exporter of energy. Indeed, Washington and the international stage have taken notice. Thus continues our investment in the Port of Corpus Christi as we become the largest U.S. energy export gateway status and ultimately achieve resiliency in energy and balance of trade.”

Sponsored by AAPA’s Public Relations Committee, the annual Communications Awards Program has recognized excellence in port communications since 1966. The competition showcases the most effective products, programs and services that public port authorities produce to meet their shared mission and their public relations, advocacy, advertising, branding and marketing goals.

“This recognition from the AAPA is a wonderful testament to our commitment to stay engaged with the communities that we serve,” said Charles W. Zahn, Jr., Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commission Chairman.

The Port of Corpus Christi will be acknowledged at the 108th AAPA Convention and Expo, to be held October 13th-16th in Norfolk, Virginia.