Offshore Guyana, energy production begins

Today marks the start of a powerful new chapter in Guyana.

On December 20, 2019, the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Liza Destiny began producing oil from offshore Guyana. This milestone comes less than five years after the initial discovery of the Liza field, and underscores the tireless work of geoscientists, operators and others, including 1,700 Guyanese, who’ve helped make Guyana one of the world’s most promising energy hubs.

With offshore production now underway, new opportunities are rippling back onshore, translating into new economic opportunities for the people of Guyana.

For this South American country, the energy future is that much closer.