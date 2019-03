The Norwegian government plans to expand the offshore oil and gas acreage offered to oil companies under its annual licensing round in so-called predefined areas (APA), Oil and Energy Minister Kjell-Boerge Freiberg told a conference on Thursday.

The 2019 APA round will expand the area on offer by 90 blocks, of which 48 are in the Arctic Barents Sea, 37 are in the Norwegian Sea and 5 in the North Sea, he said. (Reuters)

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik