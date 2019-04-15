McDermott awarded large offshore EPCI jackets contract by Qatargas

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today a large* contract award from Qatargas for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for expansion of the North Field offshore facilities in the State of Qatar.

The contract for new facilities includes the full suite of EPCI services for eight new offshore jackets.

McDermott plans to use its project management and engineering teams in Doha, Qatar, with fabrication primarily taking place at McDermott's facilities in Batam, Indonesia. Vessels Derrick Barge 50 and Derrick Barge 27 from McDermott's global fleet are scheduled to undertake the installation and completions work.

The work is expected to begin immediately and will be booked into McDermott's second quarter 2019 backlog.

* - McDermott defines a large contract as between USD $50 million and USD $250 million.