McDermott awarded FEED for pipeline in Vietnam

McDermott International Ltd. today announced it has been awarded a contract by Delta Offshore Energy to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a subsea gas pipeline. The pipeline will connect a regassification platform, located approximately 22 miles (35 kilometers) offshore, to the planned 3,200 MW power plant in Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam.

McDermott has also been awarded the pre-engineering geotechnical and geophysical survey services being carried out as a part of the FEED scope.

McDermott's Houston office is leading engineering services—supported by its Kuala Lumpur office, which has a long track record of delivering solutions to customers in Vietnam. McDermott will perform project management, execution planning and estimation services. Installation studies will be performed by McDermott's marine operations.

"This award illustrates the confidence Delta Offshore Energy and its partners have in McDermott's ability to deliver a turn-key EPCI solution for the subsea gas pipeline FEED scope for its Sisyphus project," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We look forward to expanding our partnership and achieving a successful outcome."

McDermott's extensive experience in Vietnam and recent work for Delta Offshore Energy were key factors for this contract win. McDermott has more than 20 years of experience working in Vietnam and will leverage its relationship with local partners to smoothly execute the scope. Three months prior to the award, McDermott commenced a project feasibility study for the project, which was converted into the FEED.

McDermott anticipates the FEED contract will be converted into an EPCI contract in the first quarter of 2021.