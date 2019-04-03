Maersk Drilling awarded long-term contract for ultra-deepwater semi-submersible Mærsk Deliverer

Today, Maersk Drilling announces that the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible Mærsk Deliverer has been awarded a three-year contract by Inpex Australia and joint venture participants for drilling at the Ichthys gas and condensate field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia. The estimated contract value (revenue) of the three-year contract is USD 300 million, including mobilisation. The contract is expected to commence in second quarter of 2020. The contract also includes two one-year options.

Mærsk Deliverer, an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible rig delivered in 2010, is currently operating offshore Timor-Leste.

“We are very pleased to have secured long-term work for Mærsk Deliverer adding significantly to our contract backlog in the floater segment. Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG Project is one of Australia’s largest resources projects and we look forward to supporting a successful operation for Inpex and joint venture participants,” says Jørn Madsen, CEO of Maersk Drilling. “With this contract award we retain a well-balanced forward coverage in the floater market with long-term contracts while maintaining exposure to a market recovery.”

The contract award will not have an impact on the guidance for 2019.