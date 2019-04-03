Houston Ship Channel limits traffic through spill area

Ships traveling in the Houston Ship Channel through the spill area are limited to one-way traffic but tows are moving two-way, reported West Gulf Maritime Association. The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) held a Port Coordination Team conference call April 1, to address ongoing traffic concerns due to a chemical spill from ITC in Deer Park.

One-way traffic for ships will remain in place until further notice, stated VTS in the conference call. The team also noted that some limited ship traffic has been allowed in the spill area after dark, but coordinated by VTS.

In the near future, a daily situational briefing will be published by USCG Sector Houston-Galveston via MSIB or VTS broadcasts, advising the complete and current situation to the industry.