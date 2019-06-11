First LNG Cargo shipped from Prelude FLNG

Shell, along with its Joint Venture Partners INPEX, KOGAS and OPIC, today announced that the first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas has sailed from Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility located 475kms North East of Broome in Western Australia. This shipment will be delivered by the Valencia Knutsen to customers in Asia.

Maarten Wetselaar, Integrated Gas and New Energies Director said: “Today’s first shipment of LNG departed from Prelude FLNG, safely. Everyone involved should be very proud of the work taken to reach this important milestone.

“Prelude forms an integral part of our global portfolio and plays an important role in meeting the growing demand for more and cleaner energy for our customers around the world.”

Zoe Yujnovich, Chairman Shell Australia said: “Prelude FLNG combines human endeavour and ingenuity from across the globe and here in Australia. We are proud to work with our local communities, suppliers and partners to ensure its safe, reliable operations into the future."

Images will be made available here later today www.shell.com.au/preludemedia