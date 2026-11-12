DOE closes $480M loan to expand American energy production and strengthen offshore infrastructure in the Gulf of America

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) announced the financial close of a $480 million loan for Arena Energy's Project Elkhorn to increase oil and natural gas production across the Gulf of America shelf.

The project will modernize 22 offshore platforms off the coast of Louisiana and, at peak production, is expected to add up to 38,600 barrels of oil per day and up to 77 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to U.S. energy production.

This announcement is made possible by President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cut and marks the Energy Department's first closed loan supporting domestic oil and natural gas production, underscoring DOE’s commitment to advancing American energy dominance and delivering affordable, reliable, and secure energy for American families and businesses.

Key points on the announcement:

Loan closing milestone: The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing closed a $480 million loan for Arena Energy's Project Elkhorn, marking the department's first completed loan backing domestic oil and gas production.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing closed a $480 million loan for Arena Energy's Project Elkhorn, marking the department's first completed loan backing domestic oil and gas production. Infrastructure modernization and scope: The financing supports the multi-year brownfield redevelopment and modernization of 22 existing offshore platforms in the Southern Eugene Island area off the coast of Louisiana.

The financing supports the multi-year brownfield redevelopment and modernization of 22 existing offshore platforms in the Southern Eugene Island area off the coast of Louisiana. Production impact and timeline: Structured in five tranches extending through 2030, the project aims to add an estimated 125 million barrels of oil and 250 billion cubic feet of natural gas over its lifetime while supporting 2,400 construction jobs and 400 operations roles.

“The United States is the world’s largest producer and exporter of oil and natural gas, and thanks to President Trump, American energy production will continue to grow,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Project Elkhorn will increase oil production by up to 38,600 barrels per day and create thousands of jobs. By providing financing for projects like Project Elkhorn, the Energy Department is expanding domestic production and strengthening our energy security to power American prosperity for decades to come.”

Arena Energy currently produces approximately 30,000 barrels of oil per day offshore in the Gulf of America. Project Elkhorn will modernize existing offshore infrastructure and expand production capacity—adding approximately 125 million barrels of oil and 250 billion cubic feet of natural gas to U.S. energy production over the life of the project. The project will create 2,400 construction-related jobs and 400 operations jobs in one of the nation's most important offshore energy corridors.

“Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Wright’s leadership, EDF is putting existing energy infrastructure back to work for the American people,” said EDF Director Gregory A. Beard. “Project Elkhorn will expand domestic oil and natural gas production, create good-paying American jobs, and strengthen our energy security while generating substantial returns for American taxpayers.”

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Under President Trump’s leadership, EDF is financing American energy infrastructure projects that increase domestic production, strengthen U.S. energy security, and lower costs for all Americans while responsibly managing taxpayer dollars.