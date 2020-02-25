Stork awarded offshore services contract by EnQuest

Stork, A Fluor Company, has been awarded a five-year contract by EnQuest PLC to provide multiskilled deck crew services for its offshore oil and gas assets located in the northern and central North Sea. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the third quarter of 2019.

"Stork is pleased to once again work with EnQuest by providing operational support services and continuing to help improve the efficiency of the company's North Sea assets," said Taco de Haan, Stork's president.

Stork's multiskilled crew will provide services for the Heather, Thistle and Magnus offshore platforms in the northern North Sea, and the floating production, storage and offloading vessels in the northern and central North Sea.

The five-year contract began in September and includes two one-year extension options. To ensure a fully integrated and seamless approach, Stork's scope of work includes the provision of specialist, multiskilled personnel, including team leaders, offshore materials controllers, safety technicians and lifting operatives, as well as scaffolders, deck foremen and riggers.

