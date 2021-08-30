WhiteWater acquires Sendero’s Gateway Pipeline, expands Permian footprint

Austin-based WhiteWater Midstream LLC has acquired Sendero Midstream’s roughly 24-mile Gateway interstate natural gas pipeline, the company announced.

The Gateway pipeline transports dry gas from processing plants in Eddy County, NM, to an interconnection with WhiteWater’s Agua Blanca intrastate pipeline system in West Texas.

WhiteWater Midstream and MPLX LP announced in January the completion of a substantial natural gas pipeline expansion in the Permian Basin that delivers gas to the Waha hub in Texas for production, bringing the system’s Permian Basin takeaway capacity to more than 3 Bcf/d.

Agua Blanca connects to nearly 20 gas processing sites in the Permian’s Delaware sub-basin. The system transports gas to the Waha hub from Culberson, Loving, Reeves, Pecos, Winkler and Ward counties in Texas, as well as Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

After the Agua Blanca expansion, WhiteWater held an open season from April to May to gauge interest in 2 Bcf of capacity at the Waha Gas Storage facility in Pecos County.

The company, which manages $3 billion in natural gas transmission assets originating in the Permian Basin, additionally announced that its Whistler Pipeline began full commercial service on July 1, 2021 providing natural gas to the Texas Gulf Coast markets, which it said will help ensure sufficient reliable gas takeaway and reduce natural gas flaring in the Permian basin. The delivery points in the Agua Dulce provide shippers with access to Gulf Coast industrial and export markets including LNG.