Venture Global commences commercial operations of Phase One of Plaquemines LNG

Venture Global commenced commercial operations of the first phase of its second LNG export project – Plaquemines LNG – and the sale of low-cost, U.S. LNG to the first phase’s long-term customers.

The commercial operations date (COD) for Phase 1 of Plaquemines LNG was reached in just over 53 months from the final investment decision on the project, making it among the fastest greenfield LNG projects ever completed.

“Achieving commercial operations at the first phase of our second LNG project in 53 months is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication and hard work,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “We are thrilled to hit another major milestone that enables us to continue delivering reliable, affordable American LNG to the global market. We deeply appreciate the collaboration of our regulators and supply chain partners, whose shared commitment helped us deliver this project safely and on schedule.”

Key points for Plaquemines Phase 1:

Commercial launch milestone: Venture Global commenced commercial operations at Phase 1 of its Plaquemines LNG export facility in Louisiana on October 31, 2026, roughly 53 months after reaching its final investment decision.

Venture Global commenced commercial operations at Phase 1 of its Plaquemines LNG export facility in Louisiana on October 31, 2026, roughly 53 months after reaching its final investment decision. Customer shipments and contracts: Shell loaded and departed with the facility's first commercial cargo on October 31, marking the beginning of long-term contract supplies for Phase 1 customers including Shell, Orlen, Sinopec, CNOOC, and EDF.

Shell loaded and departed with the facility's first commercial cargo on October 31, marking the beginning of long-term contract supplies for Phase 1 customers including Shell, Orlen, Sinopec, CNOOC, and EDF. Production capacity and speed: Backed by a $13.2 billion financing package, Phase 1 features a nameplate capacity of approximately 13.3 million metric tons per annum, ranking it among the fastest-developed greenfield LNG export projects.

The first post-COD cargo from Plaquemines Phase 1 departed October 31 at 3:26 AM CT and was lifted by Shell. Venture Global looks forward to working with its long-term customers to deliver reliable and affordable US LNG supply for decades to come.

These low-cost volumes will act as an important stabilizing force as the global LNG market endures an extended period of volatility.