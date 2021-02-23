Sempra LNG wants to build a new salt dome facility in Louisiana

Sempra LNG’s LA Storage has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for permission to build a new salt dome facility in Louisiana near Hackberry, S&P Global Platts reports.

As proposed, the structure would provide about 20 Bcf of working natural gas storage capacity to meet needs of Gulf Coast LNG facilities and other regional demand.

The abbreviated application for the Hackberry Storage Project, posted Jan. 31 on FERC’s website, requests a certificate of convenience and necessity from FERC no later than Jan. 31, 2022, with plans to begin service about first-quarter 2024.

“Once placed into service, the project will include four salt dome storage caverns, interconnecting pipelines, compression, and other facilities … capable of providing high-deliverability natural gas storage capacity in the Gulf Coast to serve the needs of LNG facilities, electric generation facilities, industrial customers, utilities and other customers in the region,” LA Storage said in its application.

According to S&P Global Platts, its location would be in close proximity to pipelines serving Sabine Pass LNG, Cameron LNG, Golden Pass LNG, Port Arthur LNG, and Calcasieu Pass LNG.

The project would comprise the conversion of three existing salt dome caverns, currently filled with brine, to gas storage and the development of one new salt dome cavern. The total capacity would include 20.03 Bcf of working gas and 5.47 Bcf of base gas. It would inject or withdraw gas at a maximum rate of 1.5 Bcf/d.