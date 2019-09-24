Novatek secures FID for world’s largest LNG project

LNG, Refinery

Novatek is moving forward with Arctic LNG 2, the $21.3 billion project to build a 19.8 mtpa liquefaction facility in western Siberia.

The first of three trains is scheduled for startup in 2023. The final investment decision was announced Sept. 5. By production capacity, Arctic LNG 2 is the largest liquefaction project to ever reach (Final Investment Decision).

Arctic 2 is expected to export 80% of its output to Asia, and Asian companies own 30% of the project.

Novatek holds 60%, with Total, CNPC, CNOOC and a JV of Mitsui & Co. and Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp. each holding 10%. More than 90% of long-lead items have already been ordered, production wells are being drilled at Utrenneye field, and construction of roads and production infrastructure are underway. A consortium of TechnipFMC, Saipem and NIPIGas were awarded the contract for engineering, procurement, and construction of the LNG plant, with TechnipFMC valuing its share of the deal at $7.6 billion.

Trains 2 and 3 are scheduled to be launched in 2024 and 2026.