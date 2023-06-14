NextDecade signs agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners and TotalEnergies for Rio Grande LNG project

NextDecade Corporation announced that it has entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies to enable the final investment decision for the Rio Grande LNG project (RGLNG) Trains 1, 2 and 3 and to provide momentum for the further development of RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5.

NextDecade, GIP and TotalEnergies have entered into framework agreements whereby GIP would become a majority investor in Phase 1, and TotalEnergies would become a 16.67% investor, both subject to execution of definitive documentation and FID. The agreements are expected to further provide GIP and TotalEnergies options to invest in RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5 and options to invest in the planned carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project at RGLNG.

In addition, TotalEnergies has agreed to purchase 5.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Phase 1 for 20 years on a free on board (FOB) basis indexed to Henry Hub and has options to purchase LNG from Train 4 and Train 5. TotalEnergies has also agreed to acquire in three tranches a 17.5% common stock position in NextDecade for an aggregate purchase price of $219.4 million.

The first tranche of $40 million of NextDecade common stock was issued and sold today at $4.9837 per share. The second tranche of $110 million will be issued and sold at the same price after FID on Phase 1. The third tranche will be issued and sold in an amount such that the combined stock purchases equal 17.5% of the outstanding common stock of NextDecade after the closing of the third tranche. The issuance and sale of the common stock in the third tranche will be conditioned on the approval of NextDecade shareholders. Based on current estimates, NextDecade expects to sell approximately 45.1 million shares of common stock in the aggregate to TotalEnergies at an average price per share of approximately $4.86.

“This announcement marks a momentous milestone for NextDecade,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to work with GIP and TotalEnergies on RGLNG and our proposed CCS project at RGLNG. We are also eager to grow our partnership with GIP and TotalEnergies focusing on our shared vision to reduce carbon emissions in the energy sector.”

“With the world increasingly moving toward sustainable solutions, this partnership among GIP, TotalEnergies and NextDecade reinforces our shared commitment to helping lead the transition and shaping of the future of energy,” said Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners. “This venture marks a critical step in displacing coal usage and upholds GIP’s commitment to promoting decarbonization, energy security and energy affordability. Our shared vision with TotalEnergies and NextDecade, combined with our capabilities, will undoubtedly help catalyze the development of cleaner energy.”

"We are delighted to join forces with NextDecade and GIP on the development of this new US LNG project, for which TotalEnergies shall leverage its extensive experience in LNG and technical expertise in major industrial project development," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “Our involvement in this project will enhance our LNG capacity by 5.4 MTPA strengthening our ability to ensure Europe's gas supply security and to provide Asian customers with an alternative fuel that emits half as much as coal.”

NextDecade continues to target FID on Phase 1 by the end of the second quarter with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.